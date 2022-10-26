Trump Reportedly Plans To Challenge Pennsylvania, Other Mid-Term Elections — Especially If Results Turn Out Like This

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly convened meetings and conference calls in recent months to discuss challenging the 2022 midterm election results.

What Happened: The meetings were attended by pro-Trump groups, lawyers, and Republican Party activists among others, reported Rolling Stone.

Trump is reportedly focused on Pennsylvania — including the Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and GOP candidate Mehmet Oz.

Why It Matters: The meetings, convened by Trump, have reportedly discussed scenarios on how to challenge elections, especially those where a winner is not declared outright on election night. Actions planned by teams include court and media campaigns.

Trump views the potential midterm challenge as a “dress rehearsal” for Trump 2024, according to a Rolling Stone source who has spoken to the former president multiple times.

The former U.S. leader lost Pennsylvania to President Joe Biden in 2020 after winning it in 2016, and it could be the state that chooses the next president in 2024 if the two contest against each other again, Rolling Stone reported.

Trump reportedly believes that he was cheated in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, during the 2020 run and has privately asked his allies to focus on the state in terms of legal resources.

He has asked multiple advisers and at least one of his lawyers what national and local Republicans are doing to prevent Democrats from “steal[ing] it in Philadelphia [like] they did last time,” according to Rolling Stone.

Trump’s legal team posted multiple legal challenges to the Philadelphia presidential elections in 2020 but courts failed to find instances of voter fraud, reported the Associated Press.

Read Next: Trump's Eagerness To Testify Before Jan. 6 Panel Reportedly Drew Flak From Legal Team: 'Absolutely F**king Not'