ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Arista Networks Shares Pop As Meta Boosts Capex Outlook

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 27, 2022 2:24 PM | 1 min read
Arista Networks Shares Pop As Meta Boosts Capex Outlook

Arista Networks ANET shares are soaring today after Meta Platforms Inc META boosted its capital expenditure outlook in Q3 earnings yesterday, which included increased data center spending.

Meta expects 2022 CAPEX of $32 billion - $33 billion, versus previous guidance of $30 billion to $34 billion. 

Meta expects CAPEX for 2023 to be $34 billion - $39 billion, driven by investments in data centers, servers, and network infrastructure

Meta also factored in Reality Labs' expenses in its total expense guidance. 

Meta also noted that an increase in AI capacity is substantially driving all of its CAPEX growth in 2023. 

In 2019, Arista Networks, Inc collaborated with Meta-owned Facebook to launch a new cloud traffic platform.

In July, Needham highlighted that Arista's core customers, Microsoft Corp MSFT and Meta, were "spending aggressively to support their cloud infrastructures and longer-term plans." 

Arista Networks gained a share in the enterprise segment and has low exposure to the cautious international markets.

Price Action: ANET shares traded higher by 8.89% at $118.66 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingNewsMoversTechTrading Ideas