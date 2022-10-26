Meta Platforms: Q3 Earnings Insights

Meta Platforms META reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Meta Platforms missed estimated earnings by 14.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.64 versus an estimate of $1.91.
Revenue was down $1.30 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 5.22% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Meta Platforms's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.61
|2.56
|3.84
|3.19
|EPS Actual
|2.46
|2.72
|3.67
|3.22
|Revenue Estimate
|28.97B
|28.21B
|33.38B
|29.58B
|Revenue Actual
|28.82B
|27.91B
|33.67B
|29.01B
To track all earnings releases for Meta Platforms visit their earnings calendar here.
