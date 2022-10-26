Meta Platforms: Q3 Earnings Insights

Meta Platforms META reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Meta Platforms missed estimated earnings by 14.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.64 versus an estimate of $1.91.

Revenue was down $1.30 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 5.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Meta Platforms's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 2.61 2.56 3.84 3.19 EPS Actual 2.46 2.72 3.67 3.22 Revenue Estimate 28.97B 28.21B 33.38B 29.58B Revenue Actual 28.82B 27.91B 33.67B 29.01B

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 2.61 2.56 3.84 3.19 EPS Actual 2.46 2.72 3.67 3.22 Revenue Estimate 28.97B 28.21B 33.38B 29.58B Revenue Actual 28.82B 27.91B 33.67B 29.01B

To track all earnings releases for Meta Platforms visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.