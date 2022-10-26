ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

General Electric To Surge Around 27%? Plus This Analyst Predicts $44 For General Motors

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 26, 2022 8:38 AM | 1 min read

 


  • RBC Capital raised the price target on General Electric Company GE from $81 to $93. General Electric shares fell 0.5% to close at $73.00 on Tuesday.

  • RBC Capital cut General Motors Company GM price target from $45 to $44. GM shares rose 0.5% to $37.19 in pre-market trading.

  • Cowen & Co. lowered United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS price target from $232 to $187. UPS shares fell 0.6% to $166.00 in pre-market trading.

  • Wells Fargo raised the price target on The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW from $215 to $230. Sherwin-Williams shares rose 0.4% to $221.00 in pre-market trading.

  • Piper Sandler cut price target for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation ADPT from $12 to $7.5. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares rose 1.8% to $7.25 in pre-market trading.

  • Oppenheimer cut the price target on Alphabet Inc. GOOG from $155 to $135. Alphabet shares fell 6.9% to $97.73 in pre-market trading.


    •  

 

 

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PT ChangesNewsPrice TargetSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas