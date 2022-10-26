General Electric To Surge Around 27%? Plus This Analyst Predicts $44 For General Motors

- RBC Capital raised the price target on General Electric Company GE from $81 to $93. General Electric shares fell 0.5% to close at $73.00 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital cut General Motors Company GM price target from $45 to $44. GM shares rose 0.5% to $37.19 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. lowered United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS price target from $232 to $187. UPS shares fell 0.6% to $166.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target on The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW from $215 to $230. Sherwin-Williams shares rose 0.4% to $221.00 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler cut price target for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation ADPT from $12 to $7.5. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares rose 1.8% to $7.25 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer cut the price target on Alphabet Inc. GOOG from $155 to $135. Alphabet shares fell 6.9% to $97.73 in pre-market trading.
