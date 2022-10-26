ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

As Xi Jinping Tightens Grip, China Says 'Closer Than Ever' To Taking Over Taiwan

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
October 26, 2022 1:22 AM | 1 min read
As Xi Jinping Tightens Grip, China Says 'Closer Than Ever' To Taking Over Taiwan

China says it's closer to achieving “complete reunification” with Taiwan after it handed out another five-year term to President Xi Jinping.

What Happened: “We’re closer than ever in history — and we’re more confident and capable than ever — to realizing national rejuvenation,” said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, reported Bloomberg.

Ma’s comments came in response to a question on a policy speech given by Xi at the beginning of the Communist Party congress. 

The spokesperson reportedly said, “The complete reunification of our country must be realized and it can without a doubt be realized.”

See Also: Xi Jinping's Rising Power Forces China's Wealthiest To 'Execute Their Fire Escape Plans'

Why It Matters: Ma did not specify a timeline for this reunification with Taiwan, a self-ruled island that Beijing considers a breakaway territory, noted Bloomberg.

Xi said at the congress that China would never renounce the right to use force to resolve the Taiwan issue but strive for a peaceful resolution. 

The Chinese president said, “The historical wheels of national reunification and national rejuvenation are rolling forward, and the complete reunification of the motherland must be achieved!"

Read Next: As Elon Musk Tries His Hand At 'Freelance Diplomacy' In Ukraine, Taiwan Matters, Washington Reportedly Worried About 'Elon, The Everywhere' Phenomenon

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: China-Taiwan crisisTaipeiXi JinpingNewsPoliticsMediaGeneral