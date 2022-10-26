As Xi Jinping Tightens Grip, China Says 'Closer Than Ever' To Taking Over Taiwan

China says it's closer to achieving “complete reunification” with Taiwan after it handed out another five-year term to President Xi Jinping.

What Happened: “We’re closer than ever in history — and we’re more confident and capable than ever — to realizing national rejuvenation,” said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, reported Bloomberg.

Ma’s comments came in response to a question on a policy speech given by Xi at the beginning of the Communist Party congress.

The spokesperson reportedly said, “The complete reunification of our country must be realized and it can without a doubt be realized.”

Why It Matters: Ma did not specify a timeline for this reunification with Taiwan, a self-ruled island that Beijing considers a breakaway territory, noted Bloomberg.

Xi said at the congress that China would never renounce the right to use force to resolve the Taiwan issue but strive for a peaceful resolution.

The Chinese president said, “The historical wheels of national reunification and national rejuvenation are rolling forward, and the complete reunification of the motherland must be achieved!"

