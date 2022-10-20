New York Times Scraps Kids' App Plan To Focus On Expanding Its Subscription Business

- New York Times Co NYT ditched its plans to launch an app for children, the Wall Street Journal reported citing an internal email.
- Times is increasingly focused on areas beyond news, snapping sports-media site The Athletic and the popular game Wordle. It has a Cooking app and the Wirecutter, a product-recommendation site.
- Times determined that the kids' app was no longer a worthwhile investment.
- Also Read: New York Times Faces Strife With Employees Over Outdated Wages
- "When we launched our Kids venture three years ago, it was before we acquired The Athletic and Wordle, both of which rapidly changed the opportunity size of our subscription bundle. Ultimately, our Kids app caters to a smaller market at a time when we need to focus on scaling our subscription business," Times chief product officer Alex Hardiman said in the email.
- Hardiman said the Times would wind down the team working on the kids' app in the coming weeks and try to reassign as many staffers as possible to other roles.
- In 2021, Meta Platforms Inc META owned Facebook halted its Instagram for kids project after widespread opposition from lawmakers.
- Price Action: NYT shares traded higher by 1.3% at $30.45 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.