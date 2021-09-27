 Skip to main content

Facebook Scraps Instagram Kids Project For Now
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 9:03am   Comments
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) would halt its Instagram for kids project development, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in an interview on the Today Show Monday, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Facebook will reassess the project at a later date. Meanwhile, Instagram will continue to focus on teen safety and expanding parental supervision features for teens.
  • The project first announced in March received widespread opposition from lawmakers. Facebook also internally acknowledged Instagram's harmful impact on teenagers.
  • Facebook's global head of safety, Antigone Davis, will testify before the Senate on consumer protection on Thursday.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 0.84% at $350 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

