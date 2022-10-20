ñol

Putin Says 'Europe Can Get Its Natural Gas From Turkey' As Erdogan, Russia Strive To Make Ankara Gas Hub

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
October 20, 2022 5:16 AM | 1 min read
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday his country would be working with Russia to make Ankara a "natural-gas hub" amid energy woes in Europe. 

What Happened: "We will create a hub here with Turkish gas coming from Russia," Erdogan said, reported Turkey's Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan's comment comes weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan to sell natural gas to Europe directly was rebuffed. Putin, then, enlisted Turkey's help to sell fuel to the continent.

Erdogan told members of his AK Party in parliament that "in his own words, Putin announced to the world that 'Europe can get its natural gas from Turkey’," the report noted.

Why It’s Important: Turkey is a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member state and has openly condemned Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. However, it also shares close ties with Russia and has not enforced sanctions or closed its airspace to the country. 

Turkey’s deal with Putin comes three weeks after Nord Stream Pipeline leaks caused gas bubbles in the Baltic Sea.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s energy minister has warned that Europe will face tougher challenges next year as reserves are depleted.

“This coming winter, because of the storage capacity being full, it’s fine,” said Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, according to Financial Times. “It’s really replenishing the reserves, or the storage, for next year that’s going to be the issue.”

