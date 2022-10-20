Biden Says Putin 'In Incredibly Difficult Position' And Resorting To Brutalizing Ukrainians

President Joe Biden on Wednesday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of resorting to brutalizing Ukrainians amid his war in Kyiv.

What Happened: While replying to a reporter’s question about the imposition of martial law in parts of Ukraine, Biden said that Putin is “in an incredibly difficult position.”

"I think Vladimir Putin finds himself in an incredibly difficult position and what it reflects to me is it seems his only tool available to him is to brutalize individual citizens in Ukraine to try to intimidate them into capitulating," Biden told reporters at the White House.

Why It Matters: This came after Putin signed a decree to declare martial law in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine: Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia, which were annexed last month in sham referendums.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Biden and his Russian counterpart Putin may cross paths during the G-20 summit in Indonesia next month, and the Biden administration is doing everything possible to avoid this scenario. However, the White House has refuted claims, and Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “those reports are not correct. They’re not true.”

