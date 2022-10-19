Fed's Beige Book Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today

U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 100 points amid a rise in Apple Inc. AAPL and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares.
Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on housing starts and permits for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. After an unexpected rebound to 1.575 million in August, analysts expect housing starts resuming their path downward to a 1.475 million annualized rate in September. Permits are likely to recover to 1.550 million in September.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will release its Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will speak at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Dow Rises Over 300 Points As Market Volatility Decreases
Check out our premarket coverage here
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.