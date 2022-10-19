Fed's Beige Book Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today

U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 100 points amid a rise in Apple Inc. AAPL and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data on housing starts and permits for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. After an unexpected rebound to 1.575 million in August, analysts expect housing starts resuming their path downward to a 1.475 million annualized rate in September. Permits are likely to recover to 1.550 million in September.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Federal Open Market Committee will release its Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will speak at 6:30 p.m. ET.

