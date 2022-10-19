Watch: Which iPhone 14 Suffers Lesser Damage When Dropped? This Test Finds Out

Accident-prone users of Apple Inc’s AAPL latest iPhone 14 smartphones may want to pick a Plus instead of a Pro Max model, drop tests by an insurer reveal.

What Happened: The insurer conducted the tests on both the iPhone Plus and Pro Max using a DropBot — a specially designed robot that dropped the ones in a single-impact drop from six feet high.

Both devices were tested after drops were conducted on a sidewalk as well as outdoor stairs.

When the iPhone 14 Pro Max was dropped onto the sidewalk on its face, the device suffered bullseye cracks and was shattered, according to the video shared by Allstate on YouTube, first noted on Appleinsider. The iPhone 14 Plus suffered bullseye cracks, raised glass and scuffed corners.

On the back-down drop, the Pro Max suffered raised and loose glass, damaged camera housing, a scuffed lens, and was shattered. The Plus had bullseye cracks, raised and loose glass and damaged camera housing.

The stairs drop test revealed that the Pro Max suffered a back panel crack, its corners got scuffed and its buttons dented. Damage to the camera housing also took place. The Plus got away with some scuffs.

Why It Matters: The tests concluded that the iPhone 14 Pro Max is as fragile as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro.

The insurer said the removable back panel of the iPhone 14 Plus “makes it easier and less expensive to replace, calling it a “big step forward for repairability.”

The cost to repair the Pro Max without AppleCare+ was $1,876 in total, according to Allstate.

Both the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Plus were launched last month. The Pro base device costs $999, while the Plus starts at $899.

