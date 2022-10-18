TikTok To Introduce Adult-Only Streams, Raise Minimum Age For Creators To Go Live

TikTok has announced that it will raise the minimum age required for creators to go live on the app, while also introducing a new adults-only streaming category.

What Happened: TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, announced on Monday that from Nov. 23 the minimum age to host a livestream on the platform will be raised to 18. Currently, the age for creators to host livestreams is 16 or above.

"Younger teens need to be aged 16 or older to access Direct Messaging and 18 or older to send virtual gifts or access monetization features," read a company announcement.

Additionally, TikTok is planning to introduce an adult-only content option.

"In the coming weeks, we plan to introduce a new way for creators to choose if they'd prefer to only reach an adult audience in their LIVE. For instance, perhaps a comedy routine is better suited for people over age 18. Or, a host may plan to talk about a difficult life experience, and they would feel more comfortable knowing the conversation is limited to adults," the platform stated.

TikTok's announcement comes days after Twitter Inc. TWTR started working on filtering age-appropriate content and Meta Platforms Inc.'s META Instagram expanded its AI-powered Age Verification Program.

