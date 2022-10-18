US Industrial Production Likely To Increase By This Much, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 350 points amid a rise in Apple Inc. AAPL and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

Data on industrial production for September will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect industrial production rising 0.1% in September with the manufacturing output likely to increase 0.2%.

The housing market index for October is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline to 44 in October from 46 in the previous month.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Treasury International Capital report for August will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will speak at 5:30 p.m. ET.

