ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

US Industrial Production Likely To Increase By This Much, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 18, 2022 4:09 AM | 1 min read
US Industrial Production Likely To Increase By This Much, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 350 points amid a rise in Apple Inc. AAPL and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

  • Data on industrial production for September will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect industrial production rising 0.1% in September with the manufacturing output likely to increase 0.2%.
  • The housing market index for October is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline to 44 in October from 46 in the previous month.
  • Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury International Capital report for August will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.
  • Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will speak at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Check out our premarket coverage here

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Economic DataNewsEconomicsPre-Market OutlookMarkets