Apple XR Headset Could Come With Iris Scanner To Let You Make Payments With Your Eyes

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly trying to gain an upper hand in the mixed reality headset race with Meta Platforms Inc.'s META recently unveiled Quest Pro.

What Happened: Apple's much-anticipated XR headset reportedly has sensors that function like Face ID on iPhones and iPads. The technology will be revamped with iris scanning and called 'Iris ID.' It will allow users to make payments biometrically after logging into their accounts, reported The Information.

In terms of design, the XR headset will be made of mesh fabric, aluminum and glass, giving it the appearance of ‘ski goggles.’ This contrasts with the Ques Pro designs made with plastic visors and padding.

The Apple headset is also said to be lighter, unlike Quest Pro, which weighs 1.6 pounds, the report noted.

The XR headset will have more than 10 cameras. It might also have the same M2 chip powering the latest MacBook Air. The highly-anticipated headset is expected to release sometime in 2023.

Why It's Important: The latest updates on the XR headset came days after Meta unveiled its VR headset Quest Pro at $1,499.99. The VR headset comes with inward-facing sensors that can capture natural facial expressions and eye tracking but doesn't have the iris-scanning technology that Apple has popularized over the years, stated the report.

Apple XR headset is rumored to be priced between $2,000 and $3,000..

