ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

This Pizza Chain Got Price Targets Bumps From Bullish Analysts, Rad Why

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 14, 2022 12:41 PM | 1 min read
This Pizza Chain Got Price Targets Bumps From Bullish Analysts, Rad Why
  • Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc DPZ and raised the price target from $370 to $400.
  • The analyst the company’s Q3 same-store sales growth came in above what investors expected.
  • A number of near-term catalysts, including an improvement in delivery driver shortage, have increased the visibility for same-store sales growth, added the analyst.
  • Setyan said refranchising of 28% of company stores in Q4 renders margin headwinds even less relevant and means lower ongoing Capital expenditure needs.
  • He also said since both U.S. and International net unit additions missed expectations in Q3, near-term growth constraints remain.
  • Stephens & Co analyst Joshua Long reiterated an Equal-Weight rating on the shares of Domino’s Pizza and raised the price target to $400 from $370.
  • The analyst said Domino’s reported 3Q22 results included relatively in-line revenues driven by stronger-than-expected domestic comps and relatively in-line international trends.
  • A backdrop of inflation and operational pressures weighed on margins during the quarter. However, the analyst is encouraged by the relative improvement in Domino’s Y/Y trends on a sequential basis.
  • Looking forward, improving labor retention along with the combined benefit of operational tools and incremental menu price in 4Q could help to continue closing the gap, cited Long.
  • Price Action: DPZ shares are trading lower by 4.13% at $319.27 on the last check Friday.
<style> .adBox { text-align: center; } </style>

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPrice TargetReiterationRestaurantsAnalyst RatingsGeneral