This Pizza Chain Got Price Targets Bumps From Bullish Analysts, Rad Why

- Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc DPZ and raised the price target from $370 to $400.
- The analyst the company’s Q3 same-store sales growth came in above what investors expected.
- A number of near-term catalysts, including an improvement in delivery driver shortage, have increased the visibility for same-store sales growth, added the analyst.
- Setyan said refranchising of 28% of company stores in Q4 renders margin headwinds even less relevant and means lower ongoing Capital expenditure needs.
- He also said since both U.S. and International net unit additions missed expectations in Q3, near-term growth constraints remain.
- Stephens & Co analyst Joshua Long reiterated an Equal-Weight rating on the shares of Domino’s Pizza and raised the price target to $400 from $370.
- The analyst said Domino’s reported 3Q22 results included relatively in-line revenues driven by stronger-than-expected domestic comps and relatively in-line international trends.
- A backdrop of inflation and operational pressures weighed on margins during the quarter. However, the analyst is encouraged by the relative improvement in Domino’s Y/Y trends on a sequential basis.
- Looking forward, improving labor retention along with the combined benefit of operational tools and incremental menu price in 4Q could help to continue closing the gap, cited Long.
- Price Action: DPZ shares are trading lower by 4.13% at $319.27 on the last check Friday.
<style> .adBox { text-align: center; } </style>
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.