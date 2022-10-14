ñol

Volkswagen Plans Special Dividend From Porsche IPO In January

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 14, 2022 12:37 PM | 1 min read
Volkswagen Plans Special Dividend From Porsche IPO In January
  • Volkswagen AG VWAGY said it is planning to pay a special dividend of €19.06 ($18.66) per share from the proceeds of the listing of Porsche AG POAHY.
  • The proposal is expected to be voted on at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for December 16, 2022.
  • According to the EGM invite, the special dividend is due on January 9, 2023, Reuters reported.
  • Also Read: Volkswagen Receives $8.8B Via Selling Preferred Porsche Shares
  • Previously, Volkswagen said it planned to pay out 49% of the proceeds from the initial public listing of Porsche AG in early 2023.
  • Price Action: VWAGY shares are trading lower by 1.16% at $15.66 on the last check Friday.
