Volkswagen Plans Special Dividend From Porsche IPO In January

Volkswagen AG VWAGY said it is planning to pay a special dividend of €19.06 ($18.66) per share from the proceeds of the listing of Porsche AG POAHY .

The proposal is expected to be voted on at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for December 16, 2022.

According to the EGM invite, the special dividend is due on January 9, 2023, Reuters reported.

Volkswagen Receives $8.8B Via Selling Preferred Porsche Shares Previously, Volkswagen said it planned to pay out 49% of the proceeds from the initial public listing of Porsche AG in early 2023.

Price Action: VWAGY shares are trading lower by 1.16% at $15.66 on the last check Friday.

