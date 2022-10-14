McDonald's Hikes Dividend By 10%

- McDonald’s Corp MCD said its Board of Directors approved a 10% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $1.52.
- The dividend is payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022.
- The new dividend of $1.52 per share is equivalent to $6.08 annually.
- The company has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years since paying its first dividend in 1976.
- McDonald’s held $1.9 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
- Price Action: MCD shares are trading lower by 0.15% at $246.31 in premarket on the last check Friday.
