McDonald's Temporarily Defeats Black Franchisees' $1B Bias Lawsuit: Report

McDonald's Corp MCD has temporarily beaten a lawsuit filed by former black franchise owners.

The lawsuit was filed by fifty-two black franchise owners, accusing the company of leading them to failure by driving them to set up shops in crime-ridden, low-income neighborhoods.

The franchise owners claimed $1 billion in damages claiming McDonald's did not offer growth opportunities on par with white franchisees, Reuters reported.

A Chicago federal judge dismissed the 2020 lawsuit but said the plaintiff had time till October 21 to file an amended complaint.

The company denied the allegations, saying the franchisees decided on shop locations.

Price Action: MCD shares are trading higher by 1.17% at $238.09 on the last check Tuesday.

MCD shares are trading higher by 1.17% at $238.09 on the last check Tuesday. Photo Via Company

