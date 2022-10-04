McDonald's Temporarily Defeats Black Franchisees' $1B Bias Lawsuit: Report

- McDonald's Corp MCD has temporarily beaten a lawsuit filed by former black franchise owners.
- The lawsuit was filed by fifty-two black franchise owners, accusing the company of leading them to failure by driving them to set up shops in crime-ridden, low-income neighborhoods.
- Also Read: McDonald's Rejects Owners Plea To Delay Changes In Franchise Policy
- The franchise owners claimed $1 billion in damages claiming McDonald's did not offer growth opportunities on par with white franchisees, Reuters reported.
- A Chicago federal judge dismissed the 2020 lawsuit but said the plaintiff had time till October 21 to file an amended complaint.
- The company denied the allegations, saying the franchisees decided on shop locations.
- Also See: Happy Meals For Adults Coming To McDonald's, Here's How Kanye West Could Be Involved
- Price Action: MCD shares are trading higher by 1.17% at $238.09 on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.