ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

McDonald's Temporarily Defeats Black Franchisees' $1B Bias Lawsuit: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 4, 2022 12:21 PM | 1 min read
McDonald's Temporarily Defeats Black Franchisees' $1B Bias Lawsuit: Report
  • McDonald's Corp MCD has temporarily beaten a lawsuit filed by former black franchise owners.
  • The lawsuit was filed by fifty-two black franchise owners, accusing the company of leading them to failure by driving them to set up shops in crime-ridden, low-income neighborhoods.
  • Also ReadMcDonald's Rejects Owners Plea To Delay Changes In Franchise Policy
  • The franchise owners claimed $1 billion in damages claiming McDonald's did not offer growth opportunities on par with white franchisees, Reuters reported.
  • A Chicago federal judge dismissed the 2020 lawsuit but said the plaintiff had time till October 21 to file an amended complaint.
  • The company denied the allegations, saying the franchisees decided on shop locations.
  • Also SeeHappy Meals For Adults Coming To McDonald's, Here's How Kanye West Could Be Involved
  • Price Action: MCD shares are trading higher by 1.17% at $238.09 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsConsumer DiscretionaryRestaurantsNewsLegalMediaGeneral