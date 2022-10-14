Twitter Working On Letting Users Control Who Can @Mention Them In A Tweet

Twitter Inc. TWTR is putting together a plan to let users restrict who can mention them in a tweet.

What Happened: Twitter is working on a feature that lets users control who can mention them on the platform. A screenshot of the test version was shared by security researcher Jane Manchun Wong on the microblogging site.

Twitter is working on letting you control who can mention you on Twitter pic.twitter.com/UemMCGcy70 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 13, 2022

Twitter’s privacy designer Dominic Camozzi also confirmed that the feature is in the works and was looking at feedback from the community, reported The Verge.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Why It’s Important: Limiting @ me mentions will make it difficult for users to reach a stranger. The report noted that it might also restrain harassment campaigns and provide marginalized users with a mechanism to safeguard themselves.

This wouldn’t be the first time Twitter is making provisions to cap the list of people users can interact with on the site. In 2020, Twitter rolled out a feature to let users decide who can reply to their tweets on the platform.

