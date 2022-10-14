After Putin's Latest Offensive In Kyiv, Alcoa Urges White House To Ban Aluminum Imports From Russia

U.S.-based aluminum producer Alcoa Corp AA is asking the Joe Biden administration to block metal imports from Russia after President Vladimir Putin’s latest military escalation in Kyiv.

What Happened: Pennsylvania-based Alcoa believes that “the U.S. government and other countries should sanction Russian aluminum,” the company’s spokesperson told Reuters.

This came after media reports earlier this week said the White House was considering a range of options related to imports of Russian aluminum. It also added that possibly blocking Rusal, the world’s largest aluminum producer outside China, from selling its products in the U.S. was also on the cards.

A month after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the U.S. banned imports of Russian oil and other energy products to America. However, aluminum was then exempt from the list of sanctions because of concerns that this could boost inflation — as aluminum is used in a range of consumer products and other heavy machinery.

Alcoa spokesperson Jim Beck told Reuters that the company has stopped buying from Russian businesses and selling into Russia in March. It has also requested the London Metal Exchange to delist Russian aluminum.

