Kyiv Rocked By Several Blasts After Putin's Mouthpiece Called For Revenge By 'Directly Killing Terrorists'

The mayor of Kyiv said several explosions hit the center of the war-torn nation early on Monday without providing more details.

What Happened: “Several explosions in the Shevchenskivskyi district — in the center of the capital,” Vitaliy Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app, adding “details later.”

According to a Kyiv Independent tweet, at least four explosions were heard, with smoke seen rising from one area in the city center. An air alert has been declared in the city and the surrounding region.

Explosions reported in Kyiv.



At least four explosions were heard around the city center early in the morning on Oct. 10.



Smoke was reported to be seen rising from one spot in the city center. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) October 10, 2022

Anton Gerashchenko, a senior Ukrainian advisor to the minister of internal affairs, said a Russian rocket reportedly landed on a city street in Kyiv near the monument to Hrushevsky on his Telegram account this morning alongside images purported to be from the scene.

“Cars are burning, and windows have been shattered in houses. There are dead,” Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko tweeted this morning, adding that one rocket fell “right in the center of the city.”

This came after Vladimir ​​Putin’s mouthpiece, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said Russia should kill the "terrorists" responsible for the attack on the bridge connecting Crimea and Russia.

"Russia can only respond to this crime by directly killing terrorists, as is the custom elsewhere in the world. This is what Russian citizens expect," Medvedev was quoted as saying by the state news agency TASS.

