ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Microvast Consortium Led By Shell For Mining Industry Decarbonization

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 14, 2022 7:41 AM | 1 min read
Microvast Consortium Led By Shell For Mining Industry Decarbonization
  • Microvast Holdings Inc MVST has confirmed its participation in a mining industry electrification consortium led by Shell PLC SHEL.
  • The consortium’s pilot offering of electrification solutions for off-road mining vehicles aims to advance the electrification of mining sites and reduce emissions by shifting away from a long-standing reliance on diesel.
  • The solutions proposed also include power provisioning and microgrids, ultra-fast charging, and in-vehicle energy storage.
  • In the consortium, Microvast will deliver a custom high-powered battery solution with ultrafast charging capabilities.
  • The ultra-high voltage (>1000 VDC) lithium titanium oxide (LTO) lithium-ion battery system to be developed by Microvast has high C-rate capability and long cycle life of up to 20,000 cycles under normal operating conditions.
  • Also Read: Lithium-Ion Battery Solutions Provider Microvast Launches New Energy Division
  • The company delivered its first LTO battery for electric vehicle applications in 2011 and has more than a decade of experience in LTO lithium-ion battery development, manufacturing, and deployment. 
  •  “Shell’s commitment to sustainable initiatives and net-zero emissions is inspiring and we are excited for our innovative battery solutions to become a part of their electrification journey,” said chief revenue officer Sascha Kelterborn.
  • The nine-member consortium includes Skeleton, Microvast, Stäubli, Carnegie Robotics, Heliox, Spirae, Alliance Automation, Worley, and Shell.
  • Price Action: MVST shares are trading higher by 3.57% at $1.74 in premarket on the last check Friday.
<style> .adBox { text-align: center; } </style>

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksSmall CapGeneral