Microvast Consortium Led By Shell For Mining Industry Decarbonization

Microvast Holdings Inc MVST has confirmed its participation in a mining industry electrification consortium led by Shell PLC SHEL .

The consortium's pilot offering of electrification solutions for off-road mining vehicles aims to advance the electrification of mining sites and reduce emissions by shifting away from a long-standing reliance on diesel.

The solutions proposed also include power provisioning and microgrids, ultra-fast charging, and in-vehicle energy storage.

In the consortium, Microvast will deliver a custom high-powered battery solution with ultrafast charging capabilities.

The ultra-high voltage (>1000 VDC) lithium titanium oxide (LTO) lithium-ion battery system to be developed by Microvast has high C-rate capability and long cycle life of up to 20,000 cycles under normal operating conditions.

Lithium-Ion Battery Solutions Provider Microvast Launches New Energy Division The company delivered its first LTO battery for electric vehicle applications in 2011 and has more than a decade of experience in LTO lithium-ion battery development, manufacturing, and deployment.

“Shell’s commitment to sustainable initiatives and net-zero emissions is inspiring and we are excited for our innovative battery solutions to become a part of their electrification journey,” said chief revenue officer Sascha Kelterborn.

The nine-member consortium includes Skeleton, Microvast, Stäubli, Carnegie Robotics, Heliox, Spirae, Alliance Automation, Worley, and Shell.

Price Action: MVST shares are trading higher by 3.57% at $1.74 in premarket on the last check Friday.

