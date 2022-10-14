Meta's New VR Headset Will Apparently Track Your Eyes To Serve You Targeted Ads

Meta Platforms Inc. META will use an eye-tracking feature in the just launched Quest Pro to determine whether users intend to engage with an advertisement or not.

What Happened: On Oct. 11, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the Meta Quest Pro, the company's virtual reality headset, which was dubbed "Project Cambria" earlier.

In this context, Meta made new additions to its privacy policy, including the 'Eye Tracking Privacy Notice.'

The company said they will use the eye tracking data to "help Meta personalize your experiences and improve Meta Quest."

While the policy doesn't explicitly say that Meta will use the data for marketing, "personalizing your experience" is a typical privacy policy speak for targeting ads, reported Gizmodo.

Eye tracking data could be used "in order to understand whether people engage with an advertisement or not," Meta's head of global affairs, Nick Clegg, told Financial Times.

Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Why It's Important: Meta has, in the past, been surrounded by privacy concerns. Despite that, it may be difficult for users to resist activating the eye-tracking features because of what they'll allow their avatar to do, the Gizmodo report noted.

