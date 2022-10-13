ñol

Why InMode Stock Is Moving Higher Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
October 13, 2022 2:24 PM | 1 min read
Why InMode Stock Is Moving Higher Today

InMode Ltd INMD shares are trading higher Thursday after the company issued third-quarter guidance above analyst estimates and raised its outlook for the year.

InMode released preliminary results for the third quarter Thursday morning showing it expects revenue to be between $120.5 million and $120.9 million versus average analyst estimates of $105.94 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings to be in a range of 64 cents to 65 cents per share.

InMode also raised its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $445 million to $450 million versus average analyst estimates of $433.09 million.

InMode is a global provider of innovative medical technologies. The company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results on Oct. 27.

INMD Price Action: InMode has a 52-week high of $71.02 and a 52-week low of $20.60.

The stock was up 13.9% at $34.61 Thursday afternoon, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Sasin Tipchai from Pixabay.

