Albemarle To Rally Around 8%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 13, 2022 7:57 AM | 1 min read
Albemarle To Rally Around 8%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday
  • Berenberg raised Albemarle Corporation ALB price target from $260 to $270. Berenberg analyst Andres Castanos Mollor downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Albemarle shares fell 7.9% to close at $251.45 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays cut the price target on Essent Group Ltd. ESNT from $72 to $54. Barclays analyst Mark Devries maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Essent shares fell 0.8% to close at $35.19 on Wednesday.
  • Keybanc lowered Hayward Holdings, Inc. HAYW price target from $16 to $14.. Keybanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Hayward shares fell 1.8% to close at $8.87 on Wednesday.
  • SVB Leerink raised Merus N.V. MRUS price target from $33 to $39. SVB Leerink analyst Andrew Berens maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Merus rose 9.7% to close at $21.21 on Wednesday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO price target from $54 to $68. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Albireo Pharma shares rose 1% to $22.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank cut Caterpillar Inc. CAT price target from $222 to $196. Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Caterpillar shares rose 0.9% to $181.14 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: Volatility In Markets Edges Lower Following PPI Data

