Elon Musk Thinks This Starlink Product Needs Re-Branding As It Clocks 100K Customers

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
October 12, 2022 9:21 PM | 1 min read
Elon Musk Thinks This Starlink Product Needs Re-Branding As It Clocks 100K Customers

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk thinks that SpaceX's Starlink for recreational vehicles needs a rejig when it comes to branding.

What Happened: Musk shared a company tweet that said Starlink for RVs now has over 100,000 customers.

Musk noted that Starlink with RV was just regular Starlink but with “roaming capability,” which makes it possible to take a terminal anywhere.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: The Starlink for RVs service gives users access to the internet on an “as-needed” basis where coverage exists for $135 a month and a one-time hardware cost of $599.

Coverage maps shared on the Starlink website indicate the service can be used in parts of Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the United States, Canada and some countries in Latin America and Europe.

Starlink got the green signal from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission to provide internet on cars, boats and planes in June. 

In August, Musk said a “kickass internet connection” would be coming to Royal Caribbean ships.

Read Next: Vitalik Buterin Reacts To Tweet Calling Elon Musk 'Tyrant-Bro' — Says It Could Be Liberating To Ask 'What If The Dictator Is Good?'

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Consumer TechElon MuskRVsStarLinkNewsSPACETechGeneral