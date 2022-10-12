Credit Suisse Downgrades Cinemark; Says 2023 Slate Not the Salve Theaters Hoped For

- Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Mitchelson downgraded Cinemark Holdings Inc CNK from Outperform to Underperform and lowered the price target from $25 to $9.
- Many industry participants have expressed optimism that the 2023 U.S. box office will continue its post-pandemic recovery, but the analyst said he is doubtful.
- With 2022 box office at only two-thirds of 2019, he added he can understand why industry participants would hope 2023 will be another step towards consumer behavior returning to pre-pandemic levels.
- The analyst believes otherwise as the major studios are releasing fewer movies given their focus on streaming, while box office legs are hampered by shorter exclusive theatrical windows.
- Mitchelson expects negative long-term secular trends to continue, with streaming content and alternative entertainment options increasing while price increases squeeze out potential customers.
- He added it is not clear whether pre-pandemic habits will fully return.
- Mitchelson sees industrywide domestic box office revenue up about 4% in 2023. In particular, he sees softness in 1Q23 and 4Q23, while summer 2023 should see offsetting gains.
- Mitchelson forecasts 4Q22 domestic box flat, below consensus.
- The analyst shifted to well-below-consensus estimates for 4Q22 and 2023 EBITDA.
- Price Action: CNK shares are trading lower by 5.33% at $9.85 on the last check Wednesday.
