Microsoft Launches Surface Laptop, Tablet, All-In-One PC At NY Event

At an event in New York, Microsoft Corp MSFT showcased the Surface Laptop 5, the Surface Pro 9 convertible tablet, and the Surface Studio 2+ all-in-one PC. The Surface tablet marked its 10th anniversary.

All three ship with Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system. All new Surface models will be available in select markets beginning October 25, CNBC reports.

The Surface Pro 9 is Microsoft’s cross between a laptop and a tablet. It runs on an Intel 12th-generation processor and now has optional 5G connectivity.

The Surface Pro 9 has a 13-inch display and comes with a 120Hz display. However, the 5G Pro 9 model lacks a Thunderbolt port, allowing faster video file transfers.

The 5G model offers up to 19 hours of battery life, compared to 16 hours for the Surface Pro 8. The Surface Pro 9 on Intel silicon provides up to 15.5 hours of battery life.

The price ranges from $1,000 to $1,900, depending on storage.

The Surface Laptop 5 features 12th-generation Intel Core processors. It’s available in 13.5-inch and 15-inch models, both with touchscreens.

It has 17 hours of battery life and a new enhanced camera for face-to-face calls. The Surface Laptop 5 also has a Thunderbolt 4 port for the first time.

It connects the laptop to a 4K monitor, charges, and delivers fast data transfer for large video files. The Laptop 5 has a Dolby Vision IQ picture quality and Dolby Atmos for upgraded audio quality.

Surface Laptop 5 prices range from $1,000 to $2,400.

The Surface Studio 2+ is Microsoft’s all-in-one desktop PC. The new 28-inch touchscreen device sits on a zero-gravity hinge, which allows users to raise and lower the display.

It runs on an 11th-generation Intel Core H-35 Processor. Users can split the display into four different app windows at once.

It has a USB-C port and a Thunderbolt port. It comes with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for upgraded audio quality.

The Surface Studio 2+ starts at $4,300.

Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.49% at $226.52 on the last check Wednesday.