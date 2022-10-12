ñol

5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 12, 2022 10:48 AM | 2 min read

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the utilities sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Clearway Energy CWEN - P/E: 6.73
  2. NRG Energy NRG - P/E: 2.89
  3. Kenon Hldgs KEN - P/E: 1.27
  4. Via Renewables VIA - P/E: 7.87
  5. OGE Energy OGE - P/E: 7.53

Clearway Energy has reported Q2 earnings per share at $-4.37, which has decreased by 1460.71% compared to Q1, which was -0.28. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.84%, which has decreased by 0.67% from 4.51% in the previous quarter.

NRG Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 7.17 in Q1 to $2.16 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.92%, which has increased by 0.39% from 3.53% last quarter.

Kenon Hldgs has reported Q2 earnings per share at $4.92, which has decreased by 58.52% compared to Q1, which was 11.86. Via Renewables saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.7 in Q1 to $0.18 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 9.76%, which has increased by 0.61% from 9.15% in the previous quarter.

OGE Energy's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.36, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.39. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.25%, which has increased by 0.14% from last quarter's yield of 4.11%.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-VSNews