by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
October 12, 2022 6:40 AM | 1 min read
Tom Cruise To Pull Off 1st Civilian Spacewalk Outside ISS For Film — With Help From Musk's SpaceX?

“Mission Impossible” star Tom Cruise could become the first civilian to carry out a space walk outside the International Space Station — a stunt previously described as a "lot of fun" by Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened: In a recent interview with the BBC, Donna Langley, the Chair of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, a unit of Comcast Corporation CMCSA, said she has plans to send Cruise to the ISS in a rocket.

Langley said the film project for which the actor would be sent up into space was proposed by Cruise himself in a Zoom meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to BBC.

She said Cruise will be “the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the space station.”

While Universal has signed the film, it is still an aspirational project, according to the BBC report.

Why It Matters: In 2020, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted, as reported by BBC, “Nasa is excited to work with Tom Cruise on a film aboard the Space Station!"

Musk had responded to Bridenstine’s now-deleted tweet in May 2020, saying “Should be a lot of fun!”

SpaceX, a company headed by Musk, was reported to be working with Cruise on the film project in 2020 by Deadline.

Read Next: 'My Trip To Space Was Supposed To Be A Celebration, Instead, It Felt Like A Funeral': William Shatner Shares Experience In Book

 

