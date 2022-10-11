L3Harris Pockets $235M Worth Radio Production Orders From US Army

- L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX has bagged two production orders totaling $235 million to provide leader and manpack radios for the U.S. Army.
- These second, full-rate production orders deliver multi-mission networking capability for warfighters.
- The AN/PRC-163 Leader and AN/PRC-158 Manpack radios are part of the U.S. Army’s handheld, Manpack & Small Form Fit (HMS) program.
- The two-channel L3Harris AN/PRC-158 radio leverages a software-defined architecture and integrated cross-banding between waveforms to provide advanced capabilities while maintaining backward interoperability with legacy systems.
- The AN/PRC-163 radio enables soldiers to share information up and down the chain of command, integrating voice and data across the network and with partner nations.
- The Army expects to purchase more than 165,000 HMS radios under indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contracts, which include a five-year base and an additional five-year option, with a ceiling of more than $16 billion.
- Price Action: LHX shares are trading higher by 1.05% at $232.85 on the last check Tuesday.
