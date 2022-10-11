L3Harris Pockets $235M Worth Radio Production Orders From US Army

by

L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX has bagged two production orders totaling $235 million to provide leader and manpack radios for the U.S. Army.

The AN/PRC-163 Leader and AN/PRC-158 Manpack radios are part of the U.S. Army’s handheld, Manpack & Small Form Fit (HMS) program.

: DoD Budget Supports Top-Line Outlook For L3Harris, Says This Analyst The two-channel L3Harris AN/PRC-158 radio leverages a software-defined architecture and integrated cross-banding between waveforms to provide advanced capabilities while maintaining backward interoperability with legacy systems.

The AN/PRC-163 radio enables soldiers to share information up and down the chain of command, integrating voice and data across the network and with partner nations.

The Army expects to purchase more than 165,000 HMS radios under indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contracts, which include a five-year base and an additional five-year option, with a ceiling of more than $16 billion.

LHX shares are trading higher by 1.05% at $232.85 on the last check Tuesday. Photo Via Company

