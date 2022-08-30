- RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies, Inc LHX with an Outperform rating and a price target of $285 (23% upside).
- He believes the DoD budget supports a ~6% organic top-line outlook for LHX, ahead of other primes.
- LHX has taken a more platform-agnostic approach and benefits as the focus remain on modification and upgrades.
- Its Communications segment will likely determine 2H22 results, but a recovery here should help offset supply chain risks and concerns about the exposure to the radio market.
- He believes capital allocation can be a catalyst, and management's focus and urgency will be positive.
- He believes the management remains focused on organic growth. Still, after its ~$2 billion in divestitures since the 2019 business combination, it appears poised to continue identifying niche market opportunities that can support its growth strategy.
- LHX is his highest conviction defense prime into 2023 as he expects top-line outperformance off a higher margin base to be a positive catalyst.
- Investor's confidence in the company's expected 2H22 acceleration appears low, which he believes creates a favorable setup.
- He believes the supply chain will remain a headwind, but the potential inflection in 2H22 sales creates a favorable risk-reward.
- Price Action: LHX shares traded lower by 0.50% at $232.11 on the last check Tuesday.
