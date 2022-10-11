Rover Has Multiple Long-Term Secular Tailwinds, Says Analyst

- JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone reiterated a Market Outperform rating on the shares of Rover Group Inc ROVR with a price target of $8.00.
- The analyst expected Rover to report third-quarter FY22 top and bottom-line results above consensus.
- Boone said TSA passenger Y/Y growth accelerated in August and September, while desktop direct visits growth also accelerated in August and September. This makes the analyst assume that Rover can raise 4Q22 guidance.
- He believes Rover has multiple long-term secular tailwinds as pet ownership is at all-time highs, people spend more on pet services, and international penetration continues to grow.
- Through Boone's data model, which is based on direct desktop traffic and TSA passengers boarded, he estimates bookings of about 1,525 in Q3.
- Rover's disciplined marketing spend combined with bookings outperformance, can lead to better-than-expected EBITDA.
- Rover's leading market share, its growth opportunities with new services and international expansion, and healthy cohort retention and repeat booking rates justify the analyst's price target and multiple.
- Price Action: ROVR shares are trading lower by 1.00% at $3.98 on the last check Tuesday.
