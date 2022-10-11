- Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Rivian Automotive, Inc RIVN with a $65 price target.
- After speaking with management, Rakesh says Rivian Automotive's recall of its ~13,000 R1 units, or less than 1% of its vehicles, is relatively minor, and its manufacturing lines have already been updated.
- Usually, customers can drive through service centers or use "Pop-Up" maintenance areas.
- He believes that the ~25K production target is still on track.
- He views the pullback as overdone and would be BUYERS.
- Rivian is well-positioned with its SUV/Truck EV portfolio in one of the most attractive and fastest-growing vehicle markets with exposure to both consumer and commercial.
- He re-rated on the pullback, which seems to be overdone on a knee-jerk reaction.
- Price Action: RIVN shares traded higher by 5.14% at $33.08 on the last check Tuesday.
