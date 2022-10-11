A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector that may be worth watching:

LCI Indus LCII - P/E: 5.01 Hanesbrands HBI - P/E: 5.83 Asbury Automotive Group ABG - P/E: 4.64 Proterra PTRA - P/E: 0.73 Ethan Allen Interiors ETD - P/E: 5.55

Most recently, LCI Indus reported earnings per share at $6.06, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $7.71. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.16%, which has decreased by 0.55% from last quarter's yield of 3.71%.

Hanesbrands's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.28, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.34. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 5.19%, which has increased by 0.91% from last quarter's yield of 4.28%.

Most recently, Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings per share at $10.04, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $9.27. This quarter, Proterra experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $-0.43 in Q1 and is now $-0.38. Ethan Allen Interiors saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.93 in Q3 to $1.25 now.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.