Apple To $155? Plus Morgan Stanley Cuts Price Target On Zoom Video

- Barclays cut the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $169 to $155. Apple shares fell 0.4% to $139.93 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley slashed the price target for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM from $130 to $90. Zoom Video shares fell 3.3% to $71.32 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse cut the price target on Alphabet Inc. GOOGL from $140 to $134. Alphabet shares fell 0.7% to $97.22 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities raised the price target on AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC from $160 to $169. AmerisourceBergen shares rose 1.1% to $139.10 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Amgen Inc. AMGN from $257 to $279. Amgen shares rose 2.7% to $238.51 in pre-market trading.
