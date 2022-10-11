ñol

Apple To $155? Plus Morgan Stanley Cuts Price Target On Zoom Video

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 11, 2022 8:15 AM | 1 min read
  • Barclays cut the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $169 to $155. Apple shares fell 0.4% to $139.93 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley slashed the price target for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM from $130 to $90. Zoom Video shares fell 3.3% to $71.32 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse cut the price target on Alphabet Inc. GOOGL from $140 to $134. Alphabet shares fell 0.7% to $97.22 in pre-market trading.
  • B of A Securities raised the price target on AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC from $160 to $169. AmerisourceBergen shares rose 1.1% to $139.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Amgen Inc. AMGN from $257 to $279. Amgen shares rose 2.7% to $238.51 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: US Stock Futures Lower Ahead Of Fed Speakers; Bank Of England Expands Emergency Bond Buying

