- Laser Photonics Corp LASE has received an order from the U.S. Navy for LPC-1000CTH CleanTech Laser Blasting System with an integrated water chiller for submarine MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations).
- The CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000CTH is a 1000 watt handheld laser cleaner. It is designed as a super-compact laser cleaning and surface treatment system for medium-sized areas requiring delicate cleaning, de-painting, and other surface preparation operations.
- Also Read: Laser Photonics Appoints Timothy Schick As Finance Head
- The LPC-1000CTH can be coupled with industrial robots and placed inside safety work cells with interlocks.
- "Over time, we hope to expand on this initial order as the U.S. Navy realizes our technology's health, safety and efficiency benefits," said CEO Wayne Tupuola.
- Price Action: LASE shares are trading higher by 36.36% at $2.54 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Briefspremarket tradingwhy it's movingNewsPenny StocksContractsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral