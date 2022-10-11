by

has received an order from the U.S. Navy for LPC-1000CTH CleanTech Laser Blasting System with an integrated water chiller for submarine MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations). The CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000CTH is a 1000 watt handheld laser cleaner. It is designed as a super-compact laser cleaning and surface treatment system for medium-sized areas requiring delicate cleaning, de-painting, and other surface preparation operations.

The LPC-1000CTH can be coupled with industrial robots and placed inside safety work cells with interlocks.

"Over time, we hope to expand on this initial order as the U.S. Navy realizes our technology's health, safety and efficiency benefits," said CEO Wayne Tupuola.

Price Action: LASE shares are trading higher by 36.36% at $2.54 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

