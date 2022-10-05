Laser Photonics Appoints Timothy Schick As Finance Head

by

has appointed Timothy Schick as its Chief Financial Officer, effective October 5, 2022. LASE began trading on Nasdaq on September 30, 2022, at an IPO price of $5.00 per share.

Laser Photonics develops high-tech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials applications.

Schick joined the company in July 2022 as Vice President of Finance. Previously, he served as Head of Finance at Jupiter Marine International in Bradenton, Florida.

"As we execute our growth strategy over the next few years, I expect Tim to be a key contributor in driving both revenue and income growth, while keeping us in regulatory compliance,” said CEO Wayne Tupuola.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the United States Naval Academy, a Master of Science in Aeronautics & Astronautics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MBA from the University of North Florida.

Price Action: LASE shares are trading higher by 0.84% at $2.39 on the last check Wednesday.

