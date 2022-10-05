Laser Photonics Appoints Timothy Schick As Finance Head

- Laser Photonics Corp LASE has appointed Timothy Schick as its Chief Financial Officer, effective October 5, 2022.
- LASE began trading on Nasdaq on September 30, 2022, at an IPO price of $5.00 per share.
- Laser Photonics develops high-tech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials applications.
- Schick joined the company in July 2022 as Vice President of Finance. Previously, he served as Head of Finance at Jupiter Marine International in Bradenton, Florida.
- "As we execute our growth strategy over the next few years, I expect Tim to be a key contributor in driving both revenue and income growth, while keeping us in regulatory compliance,” said CEO Wayne Tupuola.
- He earned a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the United States Naval Academy, a Master of Science in Aeronautics & Astronautics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MBA from the University of North Florida.
- Price Action: LASE shares are trading higher by 0.84% at $2.39 on the last check Wednesday.
