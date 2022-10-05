ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Laser Photonics Appoints Timothy Schick As Finance Head

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 5, 2022 10:01 AM | 1 min read
Laser Photonics Appoints Timothy Schick As Finance Head
  • Laser Photonics Corp LASE has appointed Timothy Schick as its Chief Financial Officer, effective October 5, 2022.
  • LASE began trading on Nasdaq on September 30, 2022, at an IPO price of $5.00 per share.
  • Laser Photonics develops high-tech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials applications.
  • Schick joined the company in July 2022 as Vice President of Finance. Previously, he served as Head of Finance at Jupiter Marine International in Bradenton, Florida.
  • "As we execute our growth strategy over the next few years, I expect Tim to be a key contributor in driving both revenue and income growth, while keeping us in regulatory compliance,” said CEO Wayne Tupuola.
  • He earned a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the United States Naval Academy, a Master of Science in Aeronautics & Astronautics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MBA from the University of North Florida.
  • Price Action: LASE shares are trading higher by 0.84% at $2.39 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksManagement