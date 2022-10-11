ñol

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
October 11, 2022 12:49 AM | 1 min read
Elon Musk's Starlink Makes Asia Debut With Japan Launch: What You Should Know

SpaceX’s Starlink announced that it has now launched its services in Japan, making it the first Asian nation to get Elon Musk’s high-speed internet service. 

What Happened: Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Musk’s Starlink, which became a ‘crucial support' system for Ukraine after Russia invaded the country, is now expanding its reach in Asia. Starlink, on its Twitter, posted that the services are now available in Japan too.

“Starlink Launches Service in Japan - First Country in Asia,” SpaceX posted on Twitter. 

This came after Japanese telecommunications operator KDDI Corporation last year in September announced that it chose Musk’s Starlink to deliver its high-speed, low-latency broadband internet to its 1,200 remote mobile towers in Japan.

The corporation then, in a statement, said, “as soon as 2022, KDDI will be able to offer an urban mobile connectivity experience to its rural mobile customers.”

“An experimental license has been issued by the MIC (Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications) to operate the ground station for Starlink service installed at KDDI’s Yamaguchi Satellite Communication Center. Both companies have been conducting a series of technical demonstrations to evaluate their quality and performance,” it noted.

Earlier in August, SpaceX landed a deal with Japan’s Sky Perfect JSAT Holdings, Inc. for the use of the U.S. company’s Starship to launch Sky Perfect's Superbird-9 communication satellite.

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.

