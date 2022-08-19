Elon Musk's SpaceX Is Up, Up And Away With New Contract To Launch Japanese Communication Satellite

Elon Musk-led SpaceX has landed a deal with Japan’s Sky Perfect JSAT Holdings, Inc. for the use of the U.S. company’s Starship to launch Sky Perfect's Superbird-9 communication satellite.
What Happened: Superbird-9 will be launched by the Starship in 2024 to geosynchronous transfer orbit, the Tokyo-based satellite communication and multi-channel pay TV company said in a statement.
The satellite, according to the company, is a fully flexible high-throughput satellite that is designed to deliver broadcast and broadband missions in the Ku band over Japan and eastern Asia. Geosynchronous, in relation to a satellite, means having a period of rotation synchronous with that of the earth's rotation.
See also: Elon Musk Applauds His SpaceX and Starlink Ventures Accomplishing These Feats
Why It’s Important: Starship is SpaceX’s fully reusable launch vehicle that offers an integrated payload section for carrying passengers and cargo to the Earth’s orbit and the Moon, Mars and other planetary destinations. In 2021, NASA contracted Starship for a lunar-landing mission. SpaceX’s Starship was also used by South Korea earlier this month to launch its lunar orbiter.
The Starship is currently being developed in Starbase, a South Texas site near the Boca Chica village, and has a booster stage and a second-stage spaceship. In early August, Musk said Starship’s orbit launch will occur anywhere between one and 12 months.
Photo: Rendering of Superbird-9 via Sky Perfect JSAT Holdings video
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.