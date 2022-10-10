Axonics Risk/Reward Ratio Is Less Favorable, Analyst Says While Downgrading Stock

- Needham downgraded Axonics Inc AXNX from Buy to Hold.
- The analyst said urologist survey responses suggest the company may have difficulty driving the upside to the consensus 2023 revenue estimate.
- AXNX looks likely to gain market share, with respondents expecting AXNX SNM devices to increase from 37.4% of their procedures over the last 12 months (LTM) to 41.6% over the next 12 months (NTM).
- Related: FDA Approves Axonics' Recharge-Free Sacral Neuromodulation System.
- However, respondents expect their SNM procedure volumes to increase by 2% over the NTM.
- The survey implies that AXNX could see SNM growth of 14% over the NTM, which compares to the consensus 2023 estimated SNM growth of 24%.
- Respondents expect their bulking agent procedure volumes to increase by 21% over the NTM, which compares to the consensus 2023 Bulkamid growth estimate of 28%.
- "We also believe that the F15 product cycle is primarily reflected in AXNX shares at this point and do not expect any additional primary product cycles in the next 12-18 months."
- Needham says that AXNX shares are now fairly valued.
- Price Action: AXNX shares are down 4.83% at $69.01 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.