FDA Approves Axonics' Recharge-Free Sacral Neuromodulation System
The FDA has approved Axonics Inc's (NASDAQ: AXNX) recharge-free sacral neuromodulation (SNM) implantable neurostimulator (INS).
- The Axonics F15 recharge-free SNM system's functional life has been validated for over 15 years at typical stimulation parameters and more than 2 decades at lower energy settings.
- INS volume: 10 cubic centimeters (20% smaller than the market's other non-rechargeable SNM device).
- Constant current automatically adjusts stimulation output.
- MRI compatibility: 1.5T and 3.0T whole-body scanners.
- Patient remote control: intuitive, recharge-free key fob featuring SmartMRI technology.
- A proprietary algorithm recommends optimal stimulation parameters based on intraoperative responses.
- The company expects to begin shipping the Axonics F15 system in April.
- Price Action: AXNX shares closed 3.42% higher at $56.00 during after-hours trading on Monday.
