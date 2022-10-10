TOP Ships, Weber And 3 More Short Squeeze Stocks That Could Soar This Week

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and have continued through 2022 with new traders looking for the next huge move.

Here’s a look at the top five short squeeze candidates based on the Fintel short squeeze leaderboard.

TOP Ships: Tanker vessel company TOP Ships TOPS ranks first on the Fintel short squeeze leaderboard for the week. The company hauls oil and bulk liquid chemicals. Shares of the stock have been on a tear going from the $2 level in late September to over $7 in October. Shares are up 735% year-to-date in 2022. Data shows 20.2% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 75.3%.

Tanker vessel company ranks first on the Fintel short squeeze leaderboard for the week. The company hauls oil and bulk liquid chemicals. Shares of the stock have been on a tear going from the $2 level in late September to over $7 in October. Shares are up 735% year-to-date in 2022. Data shows 20.2% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 75.3%. SurgePays: Fintech company SurgePays Inc. SURG ranks second on the leaderboard, gaining one spot from last week’s third place ranking. Data shows 56.4% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 8.9%. The short percentages remains in line with last week while the cost to borrow rises slightly.

Fintech company ranks second on the leaderboard, gaining one spot from last week’s third place ranking. Data shows 56.4% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 8.9%. The short percentages remains in line with last week while the cost to borrow rises slightly. Greenwich LifeSciences: Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company Greenwich LifeSciences GLSI ranks third on the leaderboard, moving down from last week’s first place ranking. Data shows 27.5% of the float short, up slightly from last week’s 27.4%. The cost to borrow on shares rises from 11.4% last week to 11.6% to start this week.

Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company ranks third on the leaderboard, moving down from last week’s first place ranking. Data shows 27.5% of the float short, up slightly from last week’s 27.4%. The cost to borrow on shares rises from 11.4% last week to 11.6% to start this week. Minerva Neurosciences: Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company Minerva Neurosciences NERV rejoins the leaderboard, which it previously topped. The stock moves up nine positions from last week to rank first. Data shows 23.2% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 76.3%.

Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company rejoins the leaderboard, which it previously topped. The stock moves up nine positions from last week to rank first. Data shows 23.2% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 76.3%. Weber: Outdoor cooking company Weber Inc. WEBR moves up 19 places to rank fifth for the week. The stock was recently highlighted by Benzinga as a stock that could move back into the top five places. Data shows 48.9% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 32.2%.

Related Link: Apple Overtakes Tesla As The Most Shorted Stock - Here's Why It Matters And Why It Doesn't