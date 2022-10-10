ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Surges On largest LinearDNA Contract

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 10, 2022 11:19 AM | 1 min read
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Surges On largest LinearDNA Contract
  • Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN received its largest single purchase order for LinearDNA valued above the mid-six figures. 
  • The order was placed under a long-standing supply agreement for the bulk manufacture of LinearDNA for a global manufacturer of in vitro diagnostics. 
  • Under the terms of the repeat order, the company will deliver quantities of LinearDNA to the customer in the current quarter, with the full order expected to be fulfilled over the subsequent three quarters.
  • Related: Applied DNA Seeks Approval For PCR-Based Monkeypox Virus Test.
  • LinearDNA is produced using an enzymatic (cell-free) manufacturing platform that eliminates the use of fermenters and bacteria required by plasmid DNA, the industry's current manufacturing standard for DNA. 
  • LinearDNA eliminates many challenges associated with current plasmid-based DNA manufacturing and produces a DNA product without the risks of bacterial contamination and non-target DNA sequences. 
  • Price Action: APDN shares are up 62.9% at $2.02 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksHealth CareContractsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral