Applied DNA Sciences Stock Surges On largest LinearDNA Contract

by

Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN received its largest single purchase order for LinearDNA valued above the mid-six figures.

received its largest single purchase order for LinearDNA valued above the mid-six figures. The order was placed under a long-standing supply agreement for the bulk manufacture of LinearDNA for a global manufacturer of in vitro diagnostics.

Under the terms of the repeat order, the company will deliver quantities of LinearDNA to the customer in the current quarter, with the full order expected to be fulfilled over the subsequent three quarters.

Related: Applied DNA Seeks Approval For PCR-Based Monkeypox Virus Test.

Applied DNA Seeks Approval For PCR-Based Monkeypox Virus Test. LinearDNA is produced using an enzymatic (cell-free) manufacturing platform that eliminates the use of fermenters and bacteria required by plasmid DNA, the industry's current manufacturing standard for DNA.

LinearDNA eliminates many challenges associated with current plasmid-based DNA manufacturing and produces a DNA product without the risks of bacterial contamination and non-target DNA sequences.

Price Action: APDN shares are up 62.9% at $2.02 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.