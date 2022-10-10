Honeywell Rolls Out Ethanol-To-Jet Fuel Technology For Sustainable Aviation Fuel

by

Honeywell International Inc HON rolled out ethanol-to-jet fuel (ETJ) processing technology, allowing producers to convert corn-based, cellulosic, or sugar-based ethanol into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Depending on the type of ethanol feedstock used, jet fuel produced from Honeywell's ethanol-to-jet fuel process can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 80% compared to petroleum-based jet fuel.

Honeywell's technology uses high-performance catalysts and heat management capabilities to maximize production efficiency, resulting in a cost-effective, lower carbon-intensity aviation fuel.

SAF plants using Honeywell's technology can be modularized off-site, enabling lower installed costs and faster, less labor-intensive installation than job site construction.

Honeywell is committed to achieving carbon neutrality in its operations and facilities by 2035.

In 2021, the Biden Administration announced its Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Grand Challenge for the U.S. aviation fuel supply sector to produce at least three billion gallons of SAF per year by 2030.

Price Action: HON shares are trading higher by 0.20% at $171.75 on the last check Monday.

