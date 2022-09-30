Honeywell Boosts Dividend By 5%

by

Honeywell International Inc HON Board of Directors approved an increase in the company's regular annual cash dividend from $3.92 to $4.12 per share.

Board of Directors approved an increase in the company's regular annual cash dividend from $3.92 to $4.12 per share. The increase will be effective starting with the Q4 dividend of $1.03 per share, representing a hike of 5% from $0.98.

The dividend is payable on December 2, 2022, out of surplus to holders of record at the close of business on November 11, 2022.

Honeywell held $8.6 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.

"Honeywell continues to deliver strong financial performance despite challenging economic headwinds, and we are pleased to announce an increase to our dividend today for the 13th time over twelve consecutive years," said Chairman and CEO Darius Adamczyk.

Price Action: HON shares are trading lower by 0.82% at $168.69 on the last check Friday.

