Ford To Plunge 18%? Plus Mizuho Predicts $149 For PPG Industries

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 10, 2022 9:59 AM | 1 min read
Ford To Plunge 18%? Plus Mizuho Predicts $149 For PPG Industries
  • SVB Leerink raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. STSA price target from $5 to $15. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares rose 15.7% to trade at $6.20 on Monday.
  • UBS cut Ford Motor Company F price target from $13 to $10. Ford shares fell 1.3% to close at $12.20 on Friday.
  • Keybanc lowered Welltower Inc. WELL price target from $95 to $80. Welltower shares fell 0.2% to $58.47 on Monday.
  • Mizuho lowered the price target on PPG Industries, Inc. PPG from $163 to $149. PPG Industries shares fell 4.1% to $109.68 on Monday.
  • Stifel cut the price target on Affimed N.V. AFMD from $9 to $2. Affimed shares fell 3.1% to close at $1.90 on Friday.
  • Mizuho raised price target for Toast, Inc. TOST from $22 to $24. Toast shares rose 1% to $16.99 on Monday.

 

