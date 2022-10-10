Ford To Plunge 18%? Plus Mizuho Predicts $149 For PPG Industries

- SVB Leerink raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. STSA price target from $5 to $15. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares rose 15.7% to trade at $6.20 on Monday.
- UBS cut Ford Motor Company F price target from $13 to $10. Ford shares fell 1.3% to close at $12.20 on Friday.
- Keybanc lowered Welltower Inc. WELL price target from $95 to $80. Welltower shares fell 0.2% to $58.47 on Monday.
- Mizuho lowered the price target on PPG Industries, Inc. PPG from $163 to $149. PPG Industries shares fell 4.1% to $109.68 on Monday.
- Stifel cut the price target on Affimed N.V. AFMD from $9 to $2. Affimed shares fell 3.1% to close at $1.90 on Friday.
- Mizuho raised price target for Toast, Inc. TOST from $22 to $24. Toast shares rose 1% to $16.99 on Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.