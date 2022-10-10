ñol

Jiuzi Unveils Its First Custom-Made Electric MPV By Dongfeng Fengon

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 10, 2022 10:38 AM | 1 min read
  • New energy vehicle (NEV) dealership group Jiuzi Holdings Inc JZXN subsidiary Jiuyao is launching its first electric Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) customized by Dongfeng Fengon, a sub-brand of Dongfeng Sokon Motor Co Ltd (DFSK Motor).
  • Jiuyao MPV will be custom-made based on Dongfeng Fengon's MPV model Fengon 380 to cater to customers buying vehicles for household and business uses.
  • The customized version is expected to have bigger and more flexible space as all passenger seats can be folded flat.
  • Shuibo Zhang, CEO of Jiuzi, said, "We are confident that our Jiuyao MPV will be one of the best cost-performance electric MPVs in the market with a price range from RMB100,000 to RMB 200,000. We expect to enter into a purchase agreement with DFSK Motor in November 2022 if we receive substantial amount of pre-orders."
  • Also ReadJiuzi Plans To Debut Customized Micro Electric Passenger Cars
  • Price Action: JZXN shares are trading higher by 4.27% at $0.2490 on the last check Monday.

