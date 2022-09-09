by

said its subsidiary Jiuyao has entered into a purchase agreement with Chongqing Dongfeng Fengguang Automobiles Sales Co Ltd, a subsidiary of Dongfeng Sokon Motor Co Ltd (DFSK Motor). Under the agreement, by the end of 2022, DFSK Motor will deliver 5,000 micro-electric passenger cars customized for Jiuyao based on its best-selling model Dongfeng Mini EV Candy.

The customized version will be upscaled with features including wheel hubs, leather car seats, a smart remote-control function, and an extended battery range of up to 220 kilometers.

Jiuyao Mini EV is designed for JZXN's Capital Partners (CP) clients who own, manage, and trade ride-hailing vehicle assets.

The company has received preorders from seven CP clients by far.

"Supported by JZXN's capital strength and professional operation, we plan to work with other EV manufacturers to launch more customized SUV and MPV models in order to meet our CP clients' diversified requirements," said CEO Shuibo Zhang.

Price Action: JZXN shares are trading higher by 3.70% at $0.6637 on the last check Friday.

