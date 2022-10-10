Domino's Pizza To $375? Plus Stifel Cuts Price Target On This Stock By Around 78%

- Credit Suisse cut the price target on Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ from $425 to $375. Domino's shares fell 0.3% to $313.70 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays slashed the price target for Argo Blockchain plc ARBK from $7 to $3. Argo Blockchain shares fell 12.8% to $2.80 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel cut the price target on Affimed N.V. AFMD from $9 to $2. Affimed shares fell 3.1% to close at $1.90 on Friday.
- Jefferies lowered the price target on Lincoln National Corporation LNC from $55 to $51. Lincoln National shares fell 0.2% to $46.70 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. cut the price target for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD from $120 to $100. AMD shares fell 1.5% to $57.59 in pre-market trading.
